Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they’re facing a side tonight who were made to create upsets.

The holders take on FC Salzburg at Anfield in their second Champions League group game.

But Klopp insists his team are more than capable of causing the Austrians problems too.

That game kicks-off at Anfield at 8 o’clock.

At the same time, Chelsea will face Lille in France for their second group game.

A 1-nil defeat against Valencia in their opening match of the competition means Chelsea are pointless in Group H, alongside their French opponents.

Manager Frank Lampard says that although it’s not a “must win”, a defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb to progress to the knock out stages:

Republic of Ireland U-21 manager Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Italy and Iceland.

Bohemians left-back Darragh Leahy misses out through injury.

Michael Obafemi and Connor Ronan return to the panel.

Spurs striker Troy Parrott and Brighton’s Aaron Connolly make the cut, having missed out on Mick McCarthy’s senior squad yesterday.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean has qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 15-hundred metres at the World Championships in Doha.

The Lisburn athlete was a comfortable fifth in her heat.

Mageean will return for her semi-final tomorrow night at 9pm Irish time.

GOLF

The European Tour has confirmed that the 2020 edition of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will take place from May 28th to 31st.

That will come two weeks after the PGA Championship and three weeks before the third major of the year, the US Open.

A venue has yet to be confirmed.

RUGBY

France have beaten the USA 33-9 in Rugby World Cup Pool C today in Japan.

The French ran in five tries in their bonus-point win.

The All Blacks scored nine tries as they romped to a resounding 63-0 win over Canada in Pool B.

Meanwhile, Ireland have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow morning’s Pool A clash with Russia.