Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Davy Fitzgerald says he’ll make a decision on his future in the next day or two.

The current Wexford hurling manager has been heavily linked with the vacant Galway job but claims he’s yet to speak with the Galway County Board.

Fitzgerald says the travel commitments as Wexford manager have taken their toll.

David Power has replaced Liam Kearns as Tipperary football manager.

The 2011 All Ireland-winning minor manager was ratified last night and he takes over from the Tralee man who had been in the job since 2015 before stepping down at the end of this year’s Championship campaign.

Former Dublin full-back Paddy Christie and ex-Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes will be among Power’s backroom team.

RUGBY

The Irish team to face the hosts in Shizuoka on Saturday will be named in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Joey Carbery could start at number 10 as Johnny Sexton nurses a muscle injury.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are also set to feature, but Robbie Henshaw isn’t.

Sexton is due to return to training tomorrow.

Uruguay pulled off one of the upsets of the World Cup so far earlier this morning.

They won just their third ever World Cup game with a 30-27 victory over Fiji in Kamaishi.

The defeat all-but ends the Fijians hopes of reaching the quarter finals

Australian winger Reece Hodge has been banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle.

It means he’ll miss Sunday’s clash with Wales at the World Cup.

Hodge’s no-arms tackle caught Fijian flanker Peceli (pron: pethelee)) Yato in the head in the 26th minute of their opening game on Saturday, but it went unpunished by the match officials.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will make his Liverpool debut in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie away to MK Dons.

Aaron Connolly could feature in Brighton’s third round contest with Aston Villa.

Paul Pogba should return from injury for Manchester United with Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale visiting Old Trafford.

While Chelsea will look to avoid a major upset when they play host to League Two side Grimsby Town.

ATHLETICS

Sebastian Coe has been re-elected as the president of the IAAF ((pron: I-double-A-F)).

He stood unopposed at the congress in Doha and will hold the role for another four years.

Coe’s first term began in 2015.