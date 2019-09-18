Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is confident in the abilities of Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway should they start Sunday’s World Cup opener with Scotland.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls were both able to partake in training today, with the coaching staff hopeful the experienced pair can play in Yokohama.

Both Larmour and Conway are waiting in the wings should Kearney and Earls be ruled out, and Farrell believes they’re up to the task.

SOCCER

Troy Parrott started and scored for Tottenham’s under-23s in their opening group game of the UEFA Youth League.

The young Spurs side drew 1-1 with Olympiakos this afternoon.

Tottenham’s senior side begin their Group B campaign away to Olympiakos from 5.55.

The other game in that group sees Bayern Munich entertain Red Star Belgrade.

Manchester City and their makeshift defence are away to Shakhtar Donetsk from 8.

Group C’s other game sees Atalanta make their Champions League debut away to Dinamo Zagreb.

The most glamorous tie of the night on paper is the Group A clash of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

GOLF

Robert Karlsson is the first vice-captain to be named for the European team for golf’s 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The Swede performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn for the victorious side in Paris last year.

Captain Padraig Harrington says it was a no-brainer to go with Karlsson again.

Rory McIlroy believes he is fully capable of achieving his target of two wins from his next five events to equal his career-best season.

The Northern Irishman has already won the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Golf Tour Championship in 2019.

McIlroy says he’s determined not to rest on his laurels as he tries to close the gap on world number one Brooks Koepka ((pron Kep-car)).

BOXING

Ireland will leave the World Elite Boxing Championships in Russia without a medal.

Belfast’s Kurt Walker lost his featherweight quarter final to Mongolian southpaw Tsendbaater Erdenebat (pron: send-bat-er er-den-e-bat) by unanimous decision this afternoon.

Walker was Ireland’s last remaining fighter in the championships.