Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Seamus Coleman says he and his Republic of Ireland teammates are excited for the Swiss test they face at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow evening.

Mick McCarthy’s side head into the game top of Group D, with ten points from a possible 12.

Coleman says there’s been a buzz in the Irish camp heading into the game:

Meanwhile the FAI have appointed top Dutch manager Vera Pauw (PRON: POW) as the new Republic of Ireland’s Women’s boss.

She was in attendance for Ireland’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier win over Montenegro last night in Tallaght Stadium.

Pauw led the Dutch to the Euro semi-finals in 2009, and takes up the position with immediate effect.

Twitter has revealed plans to tackle racism on its platform – saying it’s already taken action on hundreds of examples of abuse in UK football.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma became the latest Premier League player to be targeted on social media following his own goal against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Twitter says it’ll work with anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out as well as the Professional Footballers Association.

The PFA’s Equalities Education Executive Jason Lee tells Sky Sports News discussions with the online company have been productive.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers are once again being pegged back by Australian batsman Steve Smith.

He’s passed another half-century on a rain-interrupted opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

A short time ago, Australia were 170 for 3.