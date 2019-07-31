Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

John Meyler has stepped down as Cork senior hurling manager after two years in charge.

Under his stewardship, Cork were crowned Munster champions in 2018 but lost to Tipperary and Clare in this year’s Munster round robin.

Meyler’s final game in charge of Cork was a 2-27 to 3-18 loss to Kilkenny in the All Ireland hurling quarter finals.

Speaking after that game, Denis Walsh of the Sunday Times felt there was one outstanding candidate to replace Meyler.

RACING

The Galway Plate is the feature on day 3 of the Galway Festival.

The Enda Bolger-trained Move With The Times is the current favourite for the big race that goes to post at 7.20.

The first race of the evening – the Maiden Hurdle – was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Diamond Hill.

And 14-to-1 shot Ilikedwayurthinkin (PR: I Like the way you’re thinkin) romped home in the Handicap Hurdle.

Frankie Dettori’s called it the best five days of his career as he and trainer John Gosden celebrate their third Group 1 success thanks to Too Darn Hot in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The three year old, owned by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber saw off the Irish challenge of Circus Maximum with I can Fly third.

Here’s Frankie’s reaction with Mike Vince in the winners enclosure.

SOCCER

Dundalk are in Baku, hoping to secure progress to the third qualifying round of the Champions League this evening.

The Lilywhites are tied at a goal apiece with Qarabag (PR: Karra-bag) heading into the second leg of their second qualifying round tie.

A meeting with APOEL (PR: App-poe-ell) Nicosia and a guaranteed 1-point-7 million euro in prize money is up for grabs.

Kick-off at the Dalga Stadium is at 6