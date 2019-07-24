Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Ireland are out of the Under 19 European Championship.

Defending champions Portugal enjoyed a 4-nil win over Tom Mohan’s side to reach the final once again.

Vitor Ferreira opened the scoring from the penalty spot while Goncalo Ramos bagged a hat-trick.

France play Spain in the other semi-final at 6.

Dundalk welcome Qarabag (PRON: Karrabag) of Azerbaijan to Oriel Park for a Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.

The visitors reached the Group stage of the competition two years ago.

Lilywhites boss Vinny Perth says a patient approach is required.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says it’s important they secure a big lead in tonight’s Champions League qualifier.

They host Estonian side Nomme Kalju ((pron: no-mare car-leo)) at Parkhead in the first leg of their tie.

Lennon says it won’t be easy.

CRICKET

A short time ago Ireland were 151 for 7 in the first innings of their first ever Test with England at Lords.

Andrew Balbirnie was bowled by debutant Olly Stone for 55, while Gary Wilson was out for a duck.

The hosts were bowled out for a paltry 85-runs before lunch – with Tim Murtagh claiming five-wickets.

CYCLING

Matteo Trentin has won the 17th stage of the Tour de France.

There were no changes in the overall General Classification with Julian Alaphillippe retaining the yellow jersey and none of his close rivals made any inroads into his lead.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas is still lying in second place, 95 seconds behind the Frenchman.

Ireland’s Nicholas Roche finished 16th today and Dan Martin finished in the main bunch.

OLYMPICS

The Olympic medals for Tokyo 2020 will be made entirely from recycled phones.

Around 32 kilograms of gold was extracted from 6-point-2 million used mobiles donated over two years by people in Japan.

Organisers say they’re designed to resemble polished stones and are the first sustainable medals in Olympic history.