Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Dundalk are without Michael Duffy for this evening’s Champions League qualifier second leg away to Riga.

The forward has remained at home as his partner is giving bith.

Andy Boyle makes his first start in defence since his return from Preston, while Robbie Benson comes in for Duffy.

The sides are level at nil-nil following last week’s first leg.

That game kicked-off in the Latvian captial at 5.30.

==

Celtic’s progress to the second qualifying round should be merely a formality.

Neil Lennon’s side hold a 3-1 lead over FK Sarajevo going into tonight’s second leg at Parkhead.

Kick off there is at 7.45.

==

Sheffield Wednesday say “outstanding legal issues” remain regarding Steve Bruce’s departure from the club.

The Championship side insist they’re “disappointed” to learn he was confirmed as Newcastle’s new head coach this morning.

Bruce resigned from his previous job with the Yorkshire team – along with coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Sheffield Wednesday say they’re seeking legal advice.

====

West Ham have broken their transfer record to sign French striker Sebastian Heller.

They’ve paid Eintracht Frankfurt 45-million euro for Heller’s services.

GAELIC GAMES

Derry are the latest inter-county side in need of a new football manager.

Damian McErlain has stepped down after two-years of a three-year term stating “personal circumstances” as his reason.

The County Board say they “reluctantly” accepted McErlain’s resignation.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell feels the winds at Portrush could test the resolve of the top golfers at this week’s Open Championship.

The 2010 US Open champion is a Portrush native and has played the course hundreds of times.

McDowell feels his local knowledge could be key starting from tomorrow morning.

CYCLING

Caleb Ewan has won the 11th Stage of the Tour de France from Albi to Toulouse.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas remains second after finishing with the peloton.