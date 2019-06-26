Wednesday Evening Sports Update

EUROPEAN GAMES

Kurt Walker has secured Ireland’s fifth medal at the European Games in Minsk this afternoon.

The Lisburn boxer is guaranteed at least a bantamweight bronze after his unanimous decision win over France’s Samuel Kistohurry (PRON: KISS-TU-REE).

He was delighted to keep Team Ireland’s great form in the ring going:

Earlier Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh shocked reigning world champion Ornella Wahner on a split decision to secure a medal.

Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh also upset the odds in her quarter-final to earn at least a bronze, getting the unanimous decision over current European champion Elina Gustafsson.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo have confirmed that their captain Diarmuid O’Connor broke his wrist in training last night.

The Ballintubber clubman will undergo tests later this week to assess the extent of the damage.

He has however been ruled out of their All-Ireland Qualifier against Armagh this weekend.

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward arrived at Stoke City’s Clayton Wood training ground this morning.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Burnley – with whom he made 113 appearances across five years.

If he was to sign with Championship side Stoke he would be joining fellow Irish stars James McClean and Nathan Collins at the Brittania Stadium.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top men’s seed for next week’s Wimbledon.

Roger Federer is second, ahead of Rafael Nadal, despite being lower than the Spaniard in the world rankings – a decision Nadal has criticised.

Meanwhile world number one Ashleigh Barty heads the ladies’ seedings.