Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster have been drawn in the group of death for next season’s European Champions Cup.

They’ve been drawn with reigning champions Saracens, as well as Simon Zebo’s Racing 92 and Ospreys.

2018 winners Leinster will play Lyon, Northampton and Benetton.

Ulster have been drawn in a pool with Clermont Auvergne – while Connacht have been joined by Toulouse.

SOCCER

Juan Mata has signed a contract with Manchester United – committing his future until June 2021.

The Spaniard moved to the Red Devils in 2014 for around 46 million euro.

It’s understood the new deal has the option to extend his time at Old Trafford until 2022.

John Terry has extended his contract as assistant manager at Aston Villa.

The new deal will keep the former England captain at the club until 2021.

Terry was part of the backroom team that helped Villa win promotion to the Pre

Scotland will beat Argentina if they’re at their best this evening according to forward Erin Cuthbert.

Shelley Kerr’s side have to beat their South American opponents if they’re to stand any chance of progression to the Women’s World Cup knockout stages.

They’re currently bottom of group D after defeats in both their opening matches.

England manager Phil Neville has confirmed he’ll pick his best team tonight – despite having already reached the last 16.

They face Japan in their final Group D fixture at the tournament in France.

Neville says they need to maintain their current level of momentum going into the knockout stages.

A point will be enough for England to top their group.

TENNIS

Rain is once again interrupting the tennis at Queen’s Club.

Dave Luddy is there:

British number one Johanna Konta is out of the Birmingham Classic.

She was beaten in straight sets in the second round by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.