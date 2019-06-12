Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

They’re into the second half of the semi-final of the Toulon Tournament in France and the Republic of Ireland under-21s are trailing Brazil’s under-22s 1-nil.

Brazil also missed a penalty inside the first five-minutes of the game.

Japan await the winners in the final.

SOCCER

Robbie Keane’s considering becoming Middlesbrough’s new assistant manager – but insists he’ll remain part of Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland setup.

Ireland’s record goalscorer has an offer to join Jonathan Woodgate’s backroom team at Boro.

Keane says he’s been in regular contact with Woodgate, even before his former Leeds team-mate took the job at the Riverside.

SOCCER

Hosts France are looking to make it two-wins from two in Group A of the Women’s World Cup later – they take on Norway in Nice.

Nigeria have picked up their first win in the group with a 2-nil victory over South Korea in Grenoble.

At half time in Valenciennes in the game between the top two in Group B – it’s Germany 1 Spain 0

SOCCER

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has has been sacked as manager of Charlotte Independence.

Under his stewardship, Charlotte had won just one of their 14 games in the USL – the second tier of U-S football.

RUGBY

Ireland have kept alive their slim hopes of a semi-final spot at the World Under-20 Championship.

Noel McNamara’s side ran in five-tries in a 38-14 bonus point win over Italy in Santa Fe.

Ireland still need a huge win for South Africa over New Zealand this evening to secure a semi final berth as best runners-up.

Ronan O’Gara hasn’t closed the door on a return to the Crusaders.

It’s been confirmed the former Ireland out-half is to become the new head coach at French Top 14 side La Rochelle.

O’Gara will join the European Challenge Cup finalists at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign.

The Corkman will work alongside La Rochelle Director of Rugby, Jono Gibbes.

CYCLING

Chris Froome will miss next month’s Tour de France after suffering a broken leg today.

The four-time winner of the Tour fell during his recon ride of today’s fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné (PR: Doe-fin-nay).

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he hopes to return to play singles tennis before the end of the year.

But the former world number one – who had hip resurfacing surgery in January – doesn’t think he’ll be ready in time for the US Open.

Murray is due to take part in the doubles at the Queen’s Club Championships next week.