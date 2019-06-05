Wednesday Evening Sports Update

TENNIS

Organisers at Roland Garros have confirmed that play has been cancelled for today.

No play was possible before the heavens opened in Paris, and with no sign of the rain stopping today’s matches have been deferred.





Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic was slated to face Alexander Zverev in the quarter finals, while defending champion Simona Halep was due to go up against Amanda Anisimova.

Today’s slate of games have been carried over until tomorrow, with all semi finals to be played on Friday.

SOCCER

Contrary to reports, the rape lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo is still open.

A filing for voluntary dismissal has been lodged in Las Vegas but Der Spiegel – who first ran the story – claim the case is now before federal court.

Kathryn Mayorga claimed last year that the Juventus forward sexually assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Der Spiegel say the change of court is down to the inability for Mayorga’s lawyers to serve Ronaldo with the complaint.

Ronaldo denies the accusations.

The climax to the Nations League begins this evening as Portugal take on Switzerland in the first semi-final.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal have home advantage in Porto for the 7.45pm kick-off.

England and the Netherlands meet in the other last-four clash tomorrow.

RUGBY

Former Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan feels rugby players have a ‘responsibility to behave’ when celebrating.

The I-R-F-U and Leinster are currently investigating two alleged incidents in the aftermath of Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 success.

Quinlan says players need to be careful when socialising