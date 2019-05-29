Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Baku is the venue for tonight’s Europa League final.

Arsenal meet Chelsea in the Azeri capital, where only 5-thousand fans of each club are set to attend.





N’Golo Kanté remains Chelsea’s biggest injury concern due to a knee injury.

While tonight’s game is Arsenal’s last hope of securing Champions League football for next season.

Baku has proved a logistical nightmare for many, and it’s taken Chelsea fan, Jake Ralph, and his father Kevin, five days to get there.

Kick off is at 8.

Luca Connell has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Bolton teenager will miss the games with Denmark and Gibraltar after suffering a thigh injury in training

UEFA will ask football’s rule makers to consider changes to the current concussion protocol.

They want FIFA and the I-F-A-B to look at allowing temporary substitutions to give players more time to be assessed.

The topic was highlighted in the Champions League semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Ajax ((pron: eye-axe)) last month.

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen was carried from the pitch moments after returning following treatment for a head injury.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has progressed to round 3 at Roland Garros courtesy of a straight sets win over the world number 144 Oscar Otte.

Next up for Federer is the 20-year old Norwegian, Casper Ruud.

It’s been a good day for the seeds so far in today’s second round action, with men’s second seed Rafa Nadal easing past Germany’s Yannick Maden in straight sets.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (PR: Sit-see-pass) needed four sets to see off Hugo Dellien.

And seventh seed Kei Nishikori beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, also in four.

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova needed only 56-minutes to beat Kristína Kucová (PR: Kutch-ovva).

And there have also been wins today for Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza (PR: Gar-bin-ya Moo-goo-rooz-ah) and Elina Svitolina.

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Noel McNamara’s suffered another injury blow ahead of the start of the under-20 World Rugby Championship next week.

They’ll travel to Argentina without Grand Slam winning flanker Martin Moloney – who has suffered a knee injury.

Ciaran Booth has been called up as a replacement.