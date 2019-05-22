Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Maurizio Sarri has denied that he’s spoken with Juventus about their managerial vacancy.

Reports from Italy claim the Chelsea boss had been approached about replacing Massimiliano Allegri at the Serie A champions.





But the 60-year old says he will hold talks with his current employers after next week’s Europa League final before deciding upon his next step.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he’s looking forward to working with Bolton midfielder Luca Connell.

The 18-year old is among the 23-man squad training with the Ireland squad in the Algarve this week.

McCarthy says he’s only seen Connell on TV, so is relishing the chance of seeing him in the flesh.

The Bolton midfielder says this week is already a dream come true.

RUGBY

The IRFU’s Performance Director David Nucifora has signed a new three-year contract.

His new deal will keep the Aussie in his job until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Nucifora took over the job in 2014 and says he’s excited about “driving further advancements” in the Irish game.

Mike Prendergast is among the names appointed to Racing 92’s new coaching staff.

The former Munster scrum-half leaves Stade Francais after just a single season and will work as attacks and three-quarters coach.

Prendergast replaces Laurent Labit, who leaves Racing to take up a role with France after the World Cup.

BOXING

The International Boxing Association has been suspended as the governing body for the Olympic boxing tournament.

The decision follows a lengthy investigation into AIBA’s governance.

The IOC say that boxing will keep its place in the Tokyo 2020 programme, with an alternative organisation to be set-up to run the competition.

GAELIC GAMES

A broken tibia has ruled Waterford’s Philip O’Mahony out of the remainder of the Munster Hurling Championship.

The defender sustained the injury during the second half of last weekend’s heavy defeat to Tipperary.

O’Mahony is facing 8 to 10 weeks on the sidelines as a result, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for a potential All Ireland quarter final.