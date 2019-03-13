Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RACING

Superstar Altior has made history by winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running.

But it was a battle rather than the romp many expected.





Mike Vince describes the closing stages.

It’s been a good day for Altior’s trainer, Nicky Henderson who also won the Coral Cup with William Henry at 28-to-1.

4-to-1 chance TopOfTheGame claimed the Grade One RSA Chase by just half-a-length from Santini.

City Island won the first race of the day – the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – for trainer Martin Brassil at a price of 8-to-1.

It was the second win of the Festival for City Island’s jockey Martin Walsh who spoke to Lydia Hislop.

There was an Irish win in the 4.50 with the Joseph O’Brien-trained 7/2 favourite Band of Outlaws.

Gordon Elliott’s 2/1 favourite Envoi Allen has just won the Bumper.

SOCCER

The last two places in Friday’s Champions League quarter final draw are very much up for grabs tonight.

Both remaining last-16 ties are scoreless heading into their second legs.

Liverpool are hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner will be passed fit for their game away to Bayern Munich.

While Barcelona welcone Lyon to the Camp Nou.

Both games kick off at 8pm.

=====

Ronan Curtis has emerged as a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Gibraltar and Georgia.

The Portsmouth forward had to have part of his finger surgically re-attached after trapping it in a door.

His club manager Kenny Jackett is unsure when the former Derry man will be able to return.

=====

Eight League of Ireland players have been included in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for this month’s Euro qualifier with Luxembourg.

Bohemians pair Darragh Leahy and Dan Mandroiu (PR: Man-droo) are among those named in Stephen Kenny’s 23-man panel.

Tottenham’s 17-year old striker Troy Parrott, and Manchester City’s ex-Shamrock Rovers keeper Gavin Bazunu (PR: Bah-Zoo-Noo) also get the nod.

RUGBY

Tadhg Beirne is poised to make his Six Nations debut on Saturday.

With Iain Henderson reportedly struggling with an injury, the Munster lock could take his place against Wales in Cardiff.

Beirne spent two years in Wales, playing for the Scarlets.