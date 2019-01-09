Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony says he is feeling the benefit of his Christmas break ahead of Friday’s crucial Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The 29-year-old was rested for the festive inter-provincials against Ulster and Leinster.





He made an impressive return against Connacht at the weekend.

O’Mahony says the player management system is proving a huge help for the squad.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork GAA officials have put forward an ambitious five-year plan to improve the state of football in the county.

Their plan aims to have Cork competing as regular All-Ireland contenders at all age grades of inter-county football within three to five years.

They’re also seeking to improve support for the county’s football sides, and providing better ways with which fans can engage with the players.

Cork are also looking to hire a High Performance Manager and a Talent Identification Manager in an effort to achieve success and clear pathways through their set-ups.

Rebel legends like Graham Canty, Brian Cuthbert and Conor Counihan have all be involved in the drawing of the plans, on which the County Board will vote on January 29th.

Cork haven’t won the Munster Senior Football title since 2012, while their last All-Ireland football success came in 2010.



SOCCER

Tottenham have confirmed they won’t move in to their new stadium until the start of March at the earliest.

It’s because of safety concerns and the need to stage a number of test events.

It means that the Premier League games against Watford, Newcastle and Leicester along with the Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund will be played at Wembley Stadium.



Nigel Clough is aiming to mastermind a League Cup giantkilling of one of his former sides tonight.

He takes League One Burton Albion to the Etihad to face holders and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the first leg of their semi final.

Kick off in Manchester is at 7.45.

RACING

A lung infection is the reason Samcro has been rated as very doubtful to run at Cheltenham.

The 2018 Ballymore Novice’s Hurdle winner had been the ante-post favourite in the Ryanair Hurdle over Christmas at Leopardstown but finished fifth.

That defeat was Samcro’s third on the bounce, and Gigginstown spokesperson Eddie O’Leary claimed yesterday that the six-year old wouldn’t be rushed back to action.