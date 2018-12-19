Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Jim Gavin will remain in charge of the Dublin senior football team until the end of the 2021 season.

Gavin’s overseen five All-Ireland title wins in the last six years – with Dublin also landing five National Leagues and six Leinster titles since he took over in late 2012.





Dublin chairman Sean Shanley has welcomed the news of the Round Towers man’s latest extension – praising his ‘hard work’ and dedication’.



RUGBY

Munster are to install temporary seating at Thomond Park for the potential Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 decider against Exeter on January 19th.

It’ll bring the capacity of the Limerick venue to 26-thousand – with 21-thousand tickets already sold for the game.

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s been chosen as the man to replace Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager.

He’ll take over on a caretaker basis until the end of the season – with a permanent successor to be appointed next summer.



There’s a huge clash in the quarter-finals of the E-F-L Cup tonight as North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham go head-to-head at the Emirates.

Chelsea take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League tie.

The “Old Firm” are in action tonight but not against each other in the Scottish Premier League.

Leaders Rangers are away to Hibernian, while third-placed Celtic entertain Motherwell at Parkhead.

Kick off in both games is at 7.45.

RACING

The future of racing at Down Royal has been secured while ensuring a smooth handover of the site and a seamless transition into racing there from 2019 and beyond.

An agreement between both parties involved in the handover covers the fixtures and fittings at the site as well as the branding associated with the historic Racecourse which has staged horse racing for over 200 years.