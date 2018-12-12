Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool have suffered another defensive injury blow after Joel Matip was ruled out for six weeks after breaking his collar bone during last night’s 1-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez is also out for six weeks after fracturing his leg last week in the game against Burnley.





The first of tonight’s Champions League games kick off in the next few minutes.

Real Madrid host CSKA Moscow, and Roma travel to Viktoria Plzen.

Madrid and Roma are guaranteed to finish 1st and 2nd respectively in Group G.

Manchester City and Man United start their games at 8pm, with both already qualified, but looking to secure top spot in their groups.

City host German club Hoffenheim, knowing they will advance as a first seed if they avoid defeat.

If City lose, then Lyon could overtake them into first place, although the French champions must win away to Shakhtar Donetsk, who still have hopes of qualification.

Manchester United will top Group H, if they beat Valencia in Spain, and if Juventus fail to win away to Young Boys.

United boss Jose Mourinho is expected to rest some key players ahead of the Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday, although Paul Pogba will start tonight.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich can top Group E if they avoid defeat away to Ajax at eight o clock.

Tottenham Hotspur’s move to their new stadium has been delayed yet again.

The new 62,000 seater stadium had been due to open back in September, before a number of delays in construction.

It had been hoped that the club could open the ground for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United on January 13, however the club have now confirmed the game will be played at Wembley.

The club say that they will wait until a report from their contractors in early January before issuing any more updates.



Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is to take some time away from football.

The 28-year-old is to seek professional help for “ongoing issues”, according to his manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish international has scored six times for the club in 22 games in a season disrupted by injuries.

Rodgers says the player has been struggling “for a number of months”, and that the club are giving him a break from the game in order to “find a happiness”.



Former Arsenal and England Captain, Tony Adams is to become the new President of the Rugby Football League.

He will succeed the current President, Andy Burnham, next summer.





RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has won the 2018 Phillips Manager of the Year Award.

The Ireland head coach was given the award for a second time, after guiding Ireland to arguably their beat ever 12 month span.

They won just a third Six Nations Gland Slam title in March, before a test series win against Australia down under, and securing Ireland’s first ever win on home soil against the All Blacks.

Schmidt also won the annual award in 2014.



RACING

17 new recommendations to improve safety and welfare are to be implemented in the aftermath of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which resulted in the death of seven horses.

The British Horseracing Authority has published a complete review, with changes including enhanced veterinary checks, a reduction in field sizes for 2 mile chases and an incentive to use the most experienced riders in the Conditional Jockeys race.

The review found no link between the circumstances of the equine deaths and speaking with Mike Vince, the British Horseracing Authority Chief Executive Nick Rust has confirmed that it forced the enquiry to a wider brief.