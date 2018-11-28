Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA has confirmed that there will be an opportunity at the next scheduled meeting of the Ard Chomhairle on January 19 to review the proposed football rule changes ahead of the Allianz Leagues.

It follows a meeting today between the GAA President John Horan and the Chief Executive of the GPA Paul Flynn.





It was noted that the initial part of the rules experimentation will take place in the upcoming Provincial Pre-Season competitions.

The GPA are unhappy that five different alterations will be trialled in next year’s Allianz Leagues, while 96 per cent are said to be against the new limit of three consecutive hand passes.

The GPA has agreed to continue to liaise with the Standing Committee on the Playing Rules between now and January.

SOCCER

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is expecting his defending skills to be tested tonight when his side take on PSG in the Champions League.

He faces the unenviable task of coming up against the two most expensive players in football history in Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

But the English youngster is relishing the challenge.

Liverpool face a high-wire act in Paris tonight.

They go into this evening’s Champions League meeting with P-S-G joint top of Group C, knowing a win could see them assured of a last-16 place.

But defeat, would leave Jurgen Klopp’s side up against it in their final game at home to Napoli.

Kick off at the Parc des Princes (PR: Day Prance) is at 8; the same time as Napoli meet Red Star at the San Paolo.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident his side can get the win they need to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive when they face Inter Milan this evening.

They lost 2-1 to the Italians when they met at the San Siro earlier this season.

Pochettino says his side are in a good mind-set to turn that result around at Wembley.

SNOOKER

Joe Swail trails Michael White by 4-frames to 3 in their first-round match at the UK Championship in York.

Jordan Brown is a frame away from defeat, trailing Jamie Robertson 5-frames to 4 – they’ll resume tonight.

Mark Allen gets his campaign underway this evening, with the world number 7 taking on Egypt’s Basem Etahhan (PR: Bas-Em El-Ta-Haan).

RACING

There was a seven-race card this afternoon at Punchestown where Mengli Khan exploded onto the novice chase scene with an impressive display in the Download The Betdaq App Beginners Chase.

The odds-on favourite jumped superbly throughout and was eased clear by Davy Russell from the second last.

In the end he was value for his more than ten-length margin of victory over Forge Meadow.

Trainer Gordon Elliott says Leopardstown at Christmas awaits.