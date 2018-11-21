Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill says he fulfilled a lifetime ambition by managing the Republic of Ireland.

The Derry native left the role today – along with his assistant Roy Keane – after five years in charge.





In a statement, O’Neill says managing Ireland was a great honour, and pointed to the Euro 2016 finals as being his highlight.

Former Ireland player, Kevin Kilbane says the timing of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane’s departures can’t be seen as a surprise.

Ireland went through 2018 without a single competitive win, and Tuesday’s draw with Denmark was the fourth game without a goal scored by the side.

Kilbane, who won 110 caps for Ireland, says O’Neill’s tactical approach simply hasn’t been good enough.



Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is among the early contenders to replace O’Neill in the hot seat.

While Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny, and ex-England manager Sam Allardyce are other names to be mentioned today.

It was confirmed this morning that Ireland will be among the third seeds for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw.

Their relegation to Nations League C ensured they’d be in Pot 3.

The qualifier draw takes place in Dublin on December 2nd, with the groups getting underway in March.

GAELIC GAMES

Mick Bohan will remain in charge of the Dublin Ladies footballers for a further two years.

Since his appointment in December of 2016, Bohan has guided Dublin to back-to-back All Ireland titles, as well as a pair of Leinster titles and a National League.

He’ll remain in charge of the Blues Sisters through to 2020.



RUGBY

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made six changes to his side for Saturday’s Test with England at Twickenham.

There’s a debut start for Leinster number-8 Juliet Short, while Emma Hooban and Leah Lyons come into the front row.

Nichola Fryday comes into the second row, while Jamie Deacon joins Short and Claire Molloy in the back row.

Nicole Cronin gets a start at scrum-half.

While Sene Naoupu captains the side in the absence of the injured Ciara Griffin.



GOLF

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been stoking up their rivalry ahead of their winner takes all match on Friday.

7-million pounds will go to whoever comes out on top over 18 holes in Las Vegas.

Mickelson said he’s willing to put up another 100-thousand dollars in a side bet on the first hole – and Woods wasn’t about to turn that down.