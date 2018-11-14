Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Northern Ireland take on Scotland tonight in their second-round game at 6pm in Mounthawk Park.



James McClean will play for the Republic of Ireland in tomorrow’s Friendly International against Northern Ireland despite fears he could be targeted by some fans.

The winger has received abuse from supporters in England for refusing to wear a remembrance poppy on his shirt.





McClean also switched international allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic, but manager Martin O’Neill says he will play.

Meanwhile, Michael Obafemi will not be playing a competitive international for the Republic of Ireland this week.

The 18-year old striker has trained with the squad this week, but the Dublin-born Southampton striker also qualifies for both England and Nigeria.

A cap in the Nations League game away to Denmark on Monday would tether Obafemi to Ireland.

But O’Neill suggests he’s not ready for such a commitment.

Glenn Whelan will captain the side tomorrow night on the occasion of the Aston Villa midfielder’s 85th – and final – international appearance.

Claudio Ranieri’s been given the task of helping Fulham avoid Premier League relegation after being appointed their new manager.

Slavisa Jokanovic became the first top flight boss to be sacked this season, when his dismissal was confirmed this morning.

He leaves with the team bottom of the table – after gaining promotion in the last campaign.

GOLF

Both Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin are well placed to retain their cards for next season’s European Tour.

Both shot rounds of 66 on the penultimate day of Q-School at Tarragona .

Moynihan has a share of 15th, and Sharvin a share of 32nd.

The top 25 – plus ties – at the end of tomorrow’s play will gain cards for next term.



BOXING

There was disappointment for Dublin’s Kirill Afanasev at the EU Boxing Championships in Spain.

He lost his heavyweight quarter final on a unanimous decision to the classy Croat, Toni Filipi.

Kurt Walker and Michael Nevin will both box for medals tomorrow.



TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has all-but secured his semi-final spot at the ATP Finals in London.

The World number one beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 for his second win in Group A.

Later, it’s a meeting of the big servers with Marin Cilic taking on John Isner.

Former Women’s World number 2 Agnieszka Radwanska has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

The 29-year old made history in 2007, two years after turning pro, by becoming the first Polish player to win a WTA Tour singles title at the Nordea Nordic Light Open in Sweden.

Radwanska reached the 2012 Wimbledon final, where she lost in 3-sets to Serena Williams.

She won 20 career singles titles, most recently at the China Open in October of 2016.