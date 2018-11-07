Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The proposed rule change surrounding the kick-out in Gaelic Football could be scrapped before even being fully road-tested.

Under the proposal, only two players from each side would be allowed between the 45-metre lines from a kick-out.





But it’s been reported that trialling the rule in college games has proved impractical.

In an effort to curb short kick-outs, they’re now set to be taken from the 20-metre line needing to travel beyond the 45.

RUGBY

Argentina have a new captain ahead of Saturday’s test with Ireland at the Aviva.

25-year old flanker Pablo Matera has been handed the captaincy ahead of their visit to Europe this month.

He succeeds Jaguares (PR: Hag-war-rez) team-mate Agustin Creevy who has captained the side since 2014.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma has likened Matera’s leadership qualities to those of Michael Hooper.

SOCCER

Noel King has retired as the head coach of the Republic of Ireland under-21 side.

The former Shamrock Rovers and Limerick boss has been in charge of the under-21s since 2010, but has never qualified for a tournament during his eight-year reign.

King is moving into a full-time position of Player Identification Manager for the FAI.





The Football Association in English is to appeal a decision made by an independent panel not to take action against Jose Mourinho.

The Manchester United boss was charged with using abusive language as he left the field following their Premier League win over Newcastle last month.

A regulatory commission ruled it as “not proven”, but the FA have decided to appeal that, after studying the written reasons.

Mourinho takes charge of United in the Champions League tonight away to Juventus.

The hosts can qualify for the last-16 with a win.

The early kick off in Group H sees Valencia play host to Young Boys.

Manchester City are looking to avoid setting a new English football record tonight.

City have lost each of their last three home games in the Champions League, with no English side having lost four-in-a-row.

Shakhtar Donetsk visit the Etihad.

Elsewhere in Group F, Lyon play host to Hoffenheim.

FORMULA ONE

Vietnam will host a Formula One race for the first time ever in 2020.

It will take place on the streets of the capital Hanoi.

The event will be fourth in the Asian round of the F1 calendar, joining existing races in China, Singapore and Japan.