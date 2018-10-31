Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster in Sunday’s Pro 14 game away to the Cheetahs.

His name stands out among an inexperienced panel that’s travelled to South Africa.





Sammy Arnold and John Ryan have been released from the Ireland set-up, and could play a part on Sunday.

Out-half Bleyendaal hasn’t played for Munster’s first team in eight-months due to a neck injury, and his head coach Johann van Graan is delighted to have him back.

Conor Murray may yet feature during Ireland’s autumn campaign.

The Munster scrum-half is yet to play this season due to a bulging disc in his neck, and had been targetting a return for late November.

Murray was left out of Joe Schmidt’s extended squad for the upcoming Tests with Italy, Argentina, the All Blacks and the USA.

But forwards coach Simon Easterby has revealed that Murray has been training with the Ireland squad in Carton House this week, and potentially could be offered game time.

SOCCER

It’s understood the FA are surprised by an Independent Regulatory Commission’s decision not to charge Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho for using foul and abusive language.

The manager had been cited for comments in Portuguese to a TV camera following their victory over Newcastle this month.

Manchester United say they presented a very strong defence against the charge and are glad the ruling has validated that.



Having helped dump his former manager out of the E-F-L Cup in round 3, Frank Lampard is hoping to repeat the same trick away to his former club tonight.

Lampard’s Derby County make the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in one of four games down for decision.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis welcomes his former side Crystal Palace to the Riverside.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will pick his side for their clash with League One Blackpool with one eye on the weekend Premier League game with Liverpool.

While Tottenham take the jaunt across London to face West Ham.

The draw for the quarter finals will be made tonight as well.



Ian Baraclough has been ruled out of the running to take up the vacant Derry City manager’s job.

The former Sligo boss has signed a fresh two-year deal with the IFA to remain as Northern Ireland under-21 manager.

The Edinburgh derby meeting of Hearts and Hibs is the feature in tonight’s full programme of Scottish Premiership games.

Hearts start the night five-points clear at the top, with their nearest challengers Kilmarnock away to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Among tonight’s other games, Celtic go to bottom side Dundee.



TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is the new men’s World Number 1.

He replaces Rafa Nadal, who has been forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury.

Just four months ago, Djokovic had dropped to 22 in the world.



RACING

Douvan has suffered a setback in his return from injury.

Trainer Willie Mullins says the two-time Cheltenham victor was lame this week, but does expect the eight-year old to make a full recovery.

Douvan suffered a fall in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, but was second behind Un de Sceaux at Punchestown six-weeks later.

Mullins is hopeful the 2016 Arkle-winner has only suffered a small ligament tear or similar.

