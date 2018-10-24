Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has included 11 Munster players, including a first call-up for Centre Sammy Arnold, in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Test Series.

Ulster centre Will Addison and Leinster out-half Ross Byrne have also been picked in the 42-man squad for the tests with Italy, the All Blacks, Argentina and the USA.





John Cooney provides cover for Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion at scrum-half in the absence of Conor Murray.

Conor Murray has been shedding some light on the injury that’s kept him out of action.

The Munster scrum-half hasn’t played since the third Test of Ireland’s summer series win over Australia due to an unspecified neck injury.

Murray now says he’s been suffering with a bulging disk in his neck, but hopes to be back by the end of November.

The 29-year old claims he’s been partaking in 90 per cent of Munster’s training sessions for the past three-weeks.



Dublin-born Ian McKinley is set to face Ireland at Soldier Field on November 3rd.

The Benetton out-half has been named on Italy’s bench for the first of Ireland’s autumn internationals in Chicago.

McKinley has plied his trade in Italy since 2013, after the use of pioneering goggles allowed him circumvent a career-threatening eye injury.



Jean Deysel has become the sixth Ulster player to retire in the past six months.

The 33-year old former Springbok flanker has reached the decision due to a succession of injuries.

Deysel returned from a serious knee injury in September, and made three Pro 14 appearances this season before choosing to retire.



SOCCER

Trent Alexander-Arnold expects a tough task for Liverpool when they host Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the Champions League tonight.

The 5-times champions were beaten by Napoli last time out, while the Serbian side picked up a surprise draw against the Italians in their opening tie in the competition.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to give a rare start to summer signing Fabinho in the absence of both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

The Serbians were banned from selling tickets to supporters for the game at Anfield after incidents during and after their team’s play-off round tie away to Salzburg.

Klopp says his side’s supporters have a huge part to play.

PSG entertain Napoli in the other game in Group C

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is hoping they can take their good performances away from home in the Premier League into tonight’s crucial Champions League tie at PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs have won five out of their six matches on the road this season.

Dier says they need to take that domestic form in to European competition.

That game against PSV has just kicked-off (5.55pm) while the other Group B game sees Barcelona welcome Inter to the Camp Nou at 8pm.



West Brom will go top of the Championship table if they beat Derby County at the Hawthorns this evening.

Leeds United will overtake current leaders Middlesbrough if they beat Ipswich Town at Elland Road.

FIFA have confirmed they will push forward with controversial plans for two new tournaments.

The president of the sport’s world governing body Gianni Infantino is planning on putting it to a vote at a meeting this week.

UEFA are opposed to a new Global Nations League and a revamped Club World Cup.

The World Leagues Forum, which includes the Premier League, are urging for no formal decisions to be made at this stage.