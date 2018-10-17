Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Toulouse will be without a pair of key players for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leinster.

Jerome Kaino has been banned for five weeks, and prop Lucas Pointud (PR: Pwan-too) for four-weeks after both faced a disciplinary panel in Paris today.





Former All Black number 8 Kaino receives his ban for striking Bath’s Jamie Roberts in their Pool 1 encounter at the Rec last Saturday.

While Pointud was found to have head-butted Nathan Catt.

SOCCER

Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer to buy Wembley Stadium.

The Fulham owner had offered the English Football Association 600-million pounds to take control of their national stadium.

The potential sale had been met with a far-from-welcoming response among the football community.

Khan’s decision to withdraw his offer comes as a result of the divisive reaction, though he says he may return when, as he says, “the football family is unified in its view on the opportunity”.

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan has completed a 15th career maximum 147-break.

The Rocket cleared the table to complete a 4-nil second round win over Allan Taylor in the English Open second round in Crawley.

O’Sullivan this week described the venue as a “hellhole”.

RACING

The future of Down Royal racecourse appears uncertain.

The organisers of racing at the course today announced that they’re preparing for closrure at the end of this year because of a dispute over the track’s future management.

Down Royal’s current site has been hosting racing since the 17th century, and chairman Jim Nicholson says they will now seek another site to host the 12 meetings they’ve been allocated for 2019.

However, Merrion Group – who own the current site – have stressed their intention to continue racing at the site beyond January 1st.