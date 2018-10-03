Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Twitter to again deny an accusation of rape made against him.

He’s alleged to have raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.





Documents published in Der Spiegel at the weekend show the Juventus forward had signed a confidentiality agreement between himself and the woman he’s alleged to have assaulted.

The criminal case surrounding the alleged incident has since been re-opened, and the woman is suing Ronaldo.

In his tweets, Ronaldo says that “rape is an abominable crime” and goes against everything he believes in.

He adds his conscience is clear, and he will await the results of any investigation without further comment.

Liverpool aim for back-to-back wins in the Champions League this evening.

They follow their opening Group C victory at home to Paris Saint-Germain with an away tie against Napoli.

Liverpool came up against the Italians in a pre-season friendly.

But boss Jurgen Klopp says that hasn’t been mentioned in their preparations for this encounter.

That kicks off at 8, with P-S-G hosting Red Star Belgrade from 5.55.

In Group B, Tottenham will have to stop Lionel Messi’s Barcelona if they’re to get their Champions League campaign up and running tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side started the group stages with an agonisingly late defeat to Inter Milan last month.

But Harry Kane’s confident they can get something from this evening’s match at Wembley.

The Spurs striker’s also setting his sights on one day matching Messi’s achievements in the game.

The other game in that group sees Inter travel to P-S-V.

In Group A, Atletico Madrid face Bruges,

And Monaco go to Borussia Dortmund

While Group D’s pair of games see Lokomotiv Moscow entertain Schalke from 5.55 and Porto face Galatasaray.

Police have hit back after Jose Mourinho blamed them for Manchester United’s delayed Champions League kick-off.

The manager claimed his players were late after officers had ‘refused’ to escort their coach for the game against Valencia at Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police have responded, saying they ‘only ever’ do that if intelligence suggests some kind of threat.

UEFA have charged United over their late arrival.

Steve Bruce has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa.

Last night’s dramatic 3-3 draw with the Championship’s bottom side Preston means they’ve only one once in ten games.

Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him before last night’s game, with the Villa Park faithful said to have run out of patience with the former Wigan and Crystal Palace manager.

Kevin McDonald will take over team affairs for the time being.

West Brom can return to the top of the Championship tonight, with a win away to Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s a meeting of play-off hopefuls at Pride Park with Derby at home to Norwich.

Blackburn entertain Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest face Millwall, and Rotherham take on Bristol City.



There’s no Christian Eriksen in the Denmark squad for the upcoming Nations League meeting with the Republic of Ireland later this month.

Eriksen missed the weekend win at Huddersfield, and had been ruled out until the international break by his Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

But both Eriksen and Ajax striker Viktor Fischer have been omitted from the Danish squad for the trip to the Aviva and their friendly with Austria.

However, if Eriksen can prove his fitness, he will join up with the squad.

BOXING

The sport is facing a battle to appear at the Tokyo Olympics of 2020.

AIBA (PR: Eye-ee-bah) – the governing body of the amateur sport – have confirmed that Gafur Rahimov is the only candidate being put forward for the federations upcoming presidential election.

The I-O-C’s Ethics Committee have already declared the Uzbek native’s background make him unsuitable for the role.

They’ve already suspended AIBA’s funding, and has warned they could remove the sport from the Tokyo programme.



GAELIC GAMES

Beaten All Ireland finalists Kilkenny have edged Cork for the highest number of nominations for the Camogie All Star team of the year.

14 of that Kilkenny side have made the 45-woman shortlist.

Gemma O’Connor could win an 11th All Star – she’s one of twelve members of the victorious Cork side to get the nod.

All Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary and Galway each receive five nominations, Waterford have four, Dublin have three, and Offaly two.