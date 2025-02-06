Outdoor Wedding Tips with Celebrant & Registered Solemniser Cara Fuller

Outdoor weddings are growing in popularity, with couples dreaming of blue skies and warm breezes. While Irish tradition might have you place a Child of Prague statue in the garden to summon sunshine, it’s wise to have a backup plan. Thankfully, most venues offering outdoor ceremonies also provide indoor options. Their wedding coordinators will guide you on the best choice as the day approaches.

Here are a few tips to make your outdoor wedding a success:

Prepare Your Guests : Let them know the plan so they can dress for the weather—whether it’s sunny, rainy, or chilly.

Smart Footwear : Suggest practical shoes. Nobody wants to sink stilettos into wet grass!

Weather Essentials : Provide umbrellas for light showers or fans, water bottles, and sunscreen for sunny days.

When it comes to the main event, that is the ceremony itself, avoid enhancements that involve lighting traditional candles outdoors—they’re tricky in the wind. If you want to include lighting a remembrance candle opt for a lantern to protect the flame and if you want to include a unity enhancement you could opt for sand blending, tree planting, or a unity puzzle.

The unity puzzle, for instance, involves assembling pieces during the ceremony to represent your union—a beautiful and weatherproof option!

With a little preparation, your outdoor wedding ceremony can be as memorable as it is magical.

