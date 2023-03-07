7 Tips to Choosing your Wedding Venue in Kerry - The Brehon & Angsana Spa

Struggling with picking out your dream wedding venue in Kerry? Here are 7 great tips that will most definitely help you with the process.

1. Have a estimate of your numbers!

Knowing how many guests you're expecting to invite before you go looking at venues will help save you from headaches and heartaches down the road.

Advertisement

2. Think about your budget!

Check with your venue to ascertain if their packages are fully inclusive or if package elements are priced individually so there are no surprises!

3. Have an open mind when visiting a wedding venue in Kerry!

Advertisement

With the rise of aesthetics on social media, a lot of couples come to view venues that may have looked gorgeous with a different theme or design scheme, so ask for pictures on your show around!

4. Is your venue all encompassing?

Are you having a civil ceremony? Does your venue cater for this? Are there bedrooms available nearby for your family & friends to stay?

Advertisement

5. Stay true to yourself and your dream theme

Once you settle on a wedding venue, the space dictates pretty much everything else about your big day, from food to photography, even down to what you wear.

6. In-house wedding coordinator

Advertisement

Check if your venue has a wedding co-ordinator as this will alleviate lots of stress and will allow you to focus elsewhere.

7. Location, Location, Location, Location

Is your location within travelling distance or well connected to public transport or airports? This is really important to consider, especially depending on your guests.

Advertisement

This article was compiled by Catriona Ashe, Wedding and Events Manager at The Brehon & Angsana Spa

We hope that this will help you and your partner in picking out the best venue for your preciouses day, if you found this article helpful you can also check out: Top tips for choosing your wedding celebrant