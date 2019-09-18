Wedding ring found on Banna reunited with owners

A wedding ring that was found on Banna Strand has been reunited with its owner.

Tralee Gardai issued an appeal on Radio Kerry and Facebook yesterday to trace the person whose name, Kasia, was engraved on the ring; a date was also on the gold band.

Members of the public and Gardai contacted a couple in Chicago through social media, however, the ring was not belonged to them.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe said following his appeal on Kerry Today, a listener got in touch with Polish friends of hers in Castleisland who are not on Facebook: