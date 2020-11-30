Webinar to discuss potential north Kerry windfarm

A webinar is being held this week by a company looking to develop a windfarm in north Kerry.

EMPower is hosting the one-hour webinar on Wednesday at 7pm as part of its community consultation.

The Dublin-based renewable energy company is investigating the potential to develop a windfarm on the townlands of Ballynagare, Curraghcroneen, Dysert and Dysert Marshes.

The company says the webinar will welcome feedback from locals on the proposed windfarm and the community fund allocation.

People can register for the webinar here