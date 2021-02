Two status yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are coming into effect tonight.

Winds of between 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are forecast with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour possible.

Heavy rain may also lead to river and localised surface flooding; rainfall totals of 30 to 40 millimetres are forecast but that could be higher in mountainous regions.

Met Eireann says both warnings are valid from 9 o’clock tonight to 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.