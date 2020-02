Garveys Tralee Warriors against Maree this evening in the Men’s Super League is off.

This is due to the red weather warning in place at the time that Maree would be travelling from Galway.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin go to Pyrobel Killester for a 7 o’clock tip-off.

In Women’s Division One host Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland from 5:30.