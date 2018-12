Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning with strong winds continuing to affect the west coast of the country.

A Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick until midday.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour can still be expected in those areas with a chance of some coastal flooding.





Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the weather system that has brought these unsettled conditions developed very fast: