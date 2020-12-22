Wave climate data from Brandon Bay now available to view online

Wave climate data from Brandon Bay is now available to view online.

The Marine Institute, with assistance from the Maharees Conservation Association and partners, placed a wave sensor into the waters off the Kerry coast earlier this month.

The wave buoy sensors monitor wave height, direction, period, surface currents, and water temperature.

It is a yellow spherical buoy, one metre in diameter, and is anchored to the seabed.

The data will be used by third level students and those studying storm surge models, wave energy models, coastal dynamics and land-ocean interaction models.

Additionally, the results will be useful to the water recreation industry in Brandon Bay and to second level students interested in oceans and coasts.

The project was spearheaded by the Marine Institute, with assistance from NUI Galway, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine Research and Innovation and the Maharees Conservation Association.

The Marine Institute support a website called digitalocean.ie, which is a portal to view data collected in and around Ireland’s maritime zone, including the latest information from Brandon Bay.