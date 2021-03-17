Waterville welcomes the world with virtual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

The village of Waterville is celebrating St Patrick’s Day with their own unique virtual parade.

The event organised by the Waterville Enterprise and Marketing Network has been getting views from all over the world on their Visit Waterville social media pages.

Since 2pm today they have been releasing videos every 15 minutes from various local community groups, businesses, and celebrities.

The event will continue into the night and a full lenght production of the virtual parade can be seen on visitwaterville.ie tonight.

Joe McGill chairperson of the Waterville Enterprise and Marketing Network says they have been blown away by the amount of people tuning into the event and by the wonderful videos produced by the community.