Waterville Lady Carmella O Reilly Playing For Ireland in Aussie Rules

Waterville native, Carmella O’Reilly has won many European titles playing for Ireland in Aussie Rules. She spoke to John Drummey about her career and her views on women opting to play Aussie Rules Down Under instead of representing their counties in the National Football League.
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere was plenty of action around the country in the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues today.In Division One of the football Tyrone...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics.
St Brendans Park U12A in Sedriano World Cup
St Brendan's Park FC are heading to Italy in April to take part in the a new global soccer tournament.The Tralee side's Under 12s...
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.