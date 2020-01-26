Waterville Lady Carmella O Reilly Playing For Ireland in Aussie Rules

Waterville native, Carmella O’Reilly has won many European titles playing for Ireland in Aussie Rules. She spoke to John Drummey about her career and her views on women opting to play Aussie Rules Down Under instead of representing their counties in the National Football League.

