The Waterville community will hold a special Mass tonight for a local man who was critically injured in France.

Michael Curran, who is in his early thirties, was on a cycling tour with his partner Sara O’Shea from Keel when they were hit by car on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Curran is currently in hospital in Rimes.





The community Mass will take place in St Finian’s Church at 8pm tonight to pray for his recovery.

The Mass has been organised by Waterville GAA club.