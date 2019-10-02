Waterville Community Care are holding a day trip to Listowel and the surrounding area in the coming weeks. Anyone interested contact IRD Waterville on 066-9474366 before this weekend.
Woman dies following crash near Castleisland
A woman has died following a crash near Castleisland this morning.At around 8 o'clock, a jeep and car were involved in a collision at...
Kerry people being urged to heed Storm Lorenzo weather warning
The Local Co-ordination Group in Kerry will meet again today to discuss planning for Storm Lorenzo.The group includes Kerry County Council, Gardai, the HSE...
Speculation mounts as to identity of Euromillions winner in Kerry
Speculation is mounting in Killarney as to the identity of the lucky owner of a Euromillions ticket worth half a million euro.It was one...
Footprints – October 1st, 2019
On the first Tuesday of every month, archivist with Kerry Library, Mike Lynch looks at stories that made the headlines 100 years ago. In...
Tralee and Listowel Digital Hubs a Success Story – October 1st, 2019
A new report from Vodafone Ireland says that Tralee and Listowel digital hubs support 153 jobs and have generated 10 million euro. Author of...
Haulier Group Reacts to Boris Border Proposals – October 1st, 2019
Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, gives her reaction to the UK government's leaked plan to replace the backstop. The British...