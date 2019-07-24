Waterville beach expected to reopen today

It’s expected Waterville beach will reopen today following an overflow of wastewater.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty, who was speaking after a precautionary bathing water notice was issued for the beach, after an overflow problem at the Village Green Pump Station.

The repair to the pump was delayed as parts weren’t available on Friday.

Cllr Moriarty says it’s important spare parts are made available so this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.

She has also called for funding for three areas in the Kenmare Municipal District that have no treatment plants and four other plants that need upgrades.

Cllr Moriarty says results on bathing water quality tests for Waterville beach are expected today, and the precautionary notice should be lifted.