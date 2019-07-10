Water samples taken after camogie match in Limerick confirm presence of E. coli

Water samples taken after a camogie match in Limerick have confirmed the presence of E. coli.

Up to 60 people who were involved in a camogie All-Ireland series double header fell ill after consuming water at Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds on Saturday, June 29th.

This included 12 Kerry players.

Limerick City and County Council previously said a number of camogie players from the Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams began to feel ill after drinking water at the grounds.

The council took samples of water from two bore holes and sent them for testing.

The results have confirmed a bacterial contamination, which includes the presence of E. coli.

Most varieties of E. coli are harmless, however, a number can cause severe abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Limerick City and County Council says the bore holes at Croagh Kilfinny were private wells, were not registered and therefore were not subject to testing.

The local authority has deemed the water source unfit and has informed its Environmental Enforcement Unit.

The boreholes will now be taken out of commission.