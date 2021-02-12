Water infrastructure works in 7 areas of Kerry as a result of extra funding

Extra funding led to water infrastructure works in seven areas of Kerry last year.

It followed two Government stimulus packages worth €87 million, allowing Irish Water to undertake more projects.

400 jobs were created as a result of the extra investment.

Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, replaced an additional 2.9 kilometres of water mains in Listowel, Kilfenora and Ballymalis.

Pressure management works were carried out in Tralee, Killarney, Castlemaine and Ballybunion, which will help improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage.