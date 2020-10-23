Water breaks lead to temporary closure of two North Kerry schools

Two North Kerry schools were forced to close temporarily due to water breaks.

It happened in recent days at Murhur National School, Moyvane and Scoil Chorp Chríost, Knockanure.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly says there have been 28 breaks in the water mains in the greater Moyvane area this year; following on from 16 incidents last year.

He says the regular breaks, which affect a huge area, are due to a lack of investment in infrastructure in the Moyvane / Knockanure area.

Cllr Kennelly is calling on Irish Water to fix the problems.