Warriors Win In Super League But Defeat For Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors remain top of the Men’s Super League.

They’ve won 93-82 at Moycullen.

Warriors led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, 46-38 at half-time and 70-54 going into the last.





Warriors lost Ken Williams to a leg injury early in the encounter.

Top scorers Moycullen: Paul Kelly 18, Dylan Cunningham 15, Isaiah Harris-Winn 14

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Eoin Quigley 32, Keith Jumper 18, Dusan Bogdanovic 15

Speaking after the win, Warriors head coach Pat Price reflected: “My first thoughts are with Kendal Williams, it’s way more important than any game, it was a terrible injury. Our guys have really adopted the idea of next man up though and guys took on roles today that maybe they’re not accustomed to. Not only that, but Keith Jumper played injured, Dusan Bogdanovic played injured, Paul Dick played very injured today – they just want to be successful and they’ve all showed they’ll put their body on the line to do that.”

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were beaten 83-79 by Maree.

Killorglin were 21-19 down after the opening period, led 36-35 at half-time and were ahead 61-57 after 3 quarters.

Top scorers Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin: Shaquille Dance 24, Daniel Jokubaitis 12, Daragh Jones 10, Eoin O Sullivan 10

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 27, Niels Bunschoten 22, Paul Freeman 18

Also today title chasers Templeoguee faced off a determined C and S Neptune side in Cork who were battling for survival in the Men’s Super League. A tough and scrappy affair saw Templeogue begin to assert their dominance at half time, opening up a 39-53 point cushion, and they drove on from there to win out 77-95 in the end.

“It was a scrappy game,” admitted player and assistant coach, Puff Summers. “We knew we were going to get Neptune’s best shot as this was their last game and they were trying to fight relegation, so we’re just happy to get the win. We take nothing for granted now, we face Moycullen next week in our last game and we have to win that. Moycullen have a fighting spirit so we expect another tough game there.”