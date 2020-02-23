Warriors Take Kerry Bragging Rights – Basketball Round Up

It was a busy night for Kerry Basketball sides, it was Garvey’s Tralee Warriors that came out on top in a pulsating all Kerry clash against Keanes Supervalu Killorglin.

Warriors kept their title hopes alive, but Keanes pushed them all the way

Alan Cantwell reports:

In Mens Division 1, Scotts Lakers Killarney booked a play off place with victory over Fr Matthews

Matt O Neill looks back:

While in Womens Division one, Griffith College Templeogue were too strong at home against Team Tom McCarthys

Liz Galwey reviews: