Warriors Take Kerry Bragging Rights – Basketball Round Up

It was a busy night for Kerry Basketball sides, it was Garvey’s Tralee Warriors that came out on top in a pulsating all Kerry clash against Keanes Supervalu Killorglin.
Warriors kept their title hopes alive, but Keanes pushed them all the way
Alan Cantwell reports:
In Mens Division 1, Scotts Lakers Killarney booked a play off place with victory over Fr Matthews
Matt O Neill looks back:
While in Womens Division one, Griffith College Templeogue were too strong at home against Team Tom McCarthys
Liz Galwey reviews: