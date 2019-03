Garvey’s Tralee Warriors against C&S Neptune in the Men’s Super League will be an all ticket encounter.

The sides meet at the Tralee Sports Centre on Friday night, less than one week on from the sell-out clash with Templeogue.

Tickets for the game will be on sale from Garvey’s Supervalu, Rock St., Tralee from 2 o’clock tomorrow.





Season ticket holders will gain admission by presenting their season ticket at the match venue on Friday night.