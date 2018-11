The Men’s Super League this evening has Garveys Tralee Warriors at Pyrobel Killester.

Tip-off is at 8.

St.Mary’s Castleisland today compete in a Girls U18 National Cup qualifying tournament.





They’re in action at Killester in Dublin; against Tipperary Knights at 1 & DCU Mercy from 4.

Tralee Imperials have a Men’s U18 qualifying tournament at Parochial Hall in Cork, against Limerick Lions at 11.30 & Midlands Kestrels at 3.