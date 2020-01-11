Warriors Out Of National Cup At Semi-Final Stage

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have lost out 78-63 to DBS Eanna in the semi-final of the Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup.

The League champions were beaten in Neptune Stadium,

It was 14 all at the end of first quarter, after which Warriors took over.

Tralee went into a 24-16 lead but Eanna hit 6 in a row and the half-time score was 26-24 to Warriors.

Again Warriors pulled away to lead 39-33 but they scored just 2 of the next 16 points. At the end of the third Warriors were down 47-41.

Warriors got it back to 4 points but Eanna controlled proceedings to run out winners.