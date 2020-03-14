Warriors Lose Out On Super League Title

Belfast Star are Men’s Super League champions after Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were docked 6 points in the case over the registration of Andre Berry.

Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland have ruled that Warriors committed an unintentional rule violation during the season.

Warriors have had the points gained from wins over UCD Marian and DBS Eanna taken off them.

Basketball Ireland have released the following statement:

The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) at Basketball Ireland has today confirmed that Belfast Star have been declared the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League champions.

The decision comes following the outcome of an arbitration hearing held earlier this week, which has found that Garvey’s Tralee Warriors committed an unintentional rule violation towards the end of the playing season.

Speaking today, Chair of the MNCC, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “Both Tralee Warriors and Belfast Star have accepted the result of the hearing, the appeal process and the outcome. They have congratulated each other on a fantastic season of basketball and wish each other well. The MNCC would like to take this opportunity to express their appreciation to both clubs for their sportsmanlike attitude.”

With all basketball activity in Ireland currently suspended, the presentation of the league trophy and medals will take place at a later date to be confirmed in due course.