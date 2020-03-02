Warriors Continue To Lead Super League

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors cemented their position at the top of the Super League table after securing three more priceless points, this time at the expense of Maree, at the Castleisland Community Centre last night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday night in Tralee but Maree heeded the red weather warning and did not travel to the Kingdom until yesterday.

The Warriors led throughout and at the end of all four quarters with Daniel Jokubaitis and Andre Berry in particular causing all sorts of problems for the Maree defence. The defending champions were 23-18 up at quarter time and stretched that lead out to 43-30 at the long break.

By three quarter time Maree had battled their way back into the contest with Paul Freemand and Orioles Balsells Plaza getting some crucial scores but the Galway side still trailed 67-56 as the sides turned down the stretch.

A brilliant display of three point shooting from Jokubaitis headlined another storming final quarter by the Warriors and despite Maree’s defiance right to the end, the defending champions saw out their 16th win of the campaign by 100-84 in the end.

Scorers: Warriors – Andre Berry 19, Daniel Jokubaitis 18, Jonathan Lawton 13

Maree – Darin Johnson 19, Paul Freeman 17, Orioles Balsells Plaza 15, Kenny Hennsberry 15

Next up for the Warriors is their final home game of the regular season when they host Abbey Seals Dublin Lions at the Tralee Sports Complex next Saturday night with tip off at 7.30.