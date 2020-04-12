Warriors Confirm Pat Price Departure

Pat Price has stepped down from his role as Head Coach of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

He informed the committee of the Warriors of his decision this week and wished the club well in the future thanking the players, coaching staff, committee members and the Warriors faithful fans for their incredible support during in his time in charge.

Chairman of Tralee Warriors Terry O’Brien paid tribute to the Warriors’ former coach, “Pat Price was a huge asset to the Warriors during his time as Head Coach and led us to Super League glory in just our third year in existence. It was disappointing for everybody involved in the club that Pat and his charges didn’t repeat that success this season. Pat will always be part of the Warriors family and we wish him every success in the future.”

During his two year term Price coached the Warriors to Super League glory in 2019. He could have emulated that achievement this season but the title was won by Belfast Star following the long and protracted legal battle with Basketball Ireland over the registration of American import Andre Berry.

Pat Price had enjoyed Super League and National Cup success with Demons of Cork before his arrival in Tralee. He was Assistant Coach with the Irish Senior International side from 2007 to 2010 and is the current Irish U16 International coach.