Warning to public after con man steals cash from Farmers Bridge pensioner

A con man who convinced a Kerry pensioner that his car was broken down, stole cash from the man and then vanished.

The incident took place around lunchtime at Lisard Heights, Farmer’s Bridge on Monday, August 19th, when a man called to the victim’s door, posing as a neighbour he hadn’t seen in many years.

He claimed his car had broken down and convinced the man to hand over 250 Euro.

Gardaí are warning the public not to give money to anyone who calls to the door, however plausible they may seem.

They’re hoping someone living in the area or passing through at the time, might be able to help them identify the culprit.

Garda Shane Kelly issued this description: